Johns Hopkins Medicine brings back mandatory masking at all facilities in Maryland

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins Medicine will resume universal mandatory masking at its facilities, the hospital system announced on Thursday.

The mandatory masking is for patients, visitors and employees at all Johns Hopkins Medicine locations throughout Maryland because of an increase in hospitalizations from COVID, flu and RSV.

"We anticipate this requirement to be in effect on a short-term basis while influenza-like illness rates are high," Johns Hopkins said in a statement.

LifeBridge Health had previously reinstated masking at its medical facilities.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 11:09 AM EST

