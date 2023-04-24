Watch CBS News
Johns Hopkins ends mask mandate at medical facilities

BALTIMORE - The mask mandate at Johns Hopkins medical facilities has been lifted.

Johns Hopkins said masking is now "strongly recommended, but not required."

However, masking remains mandatory for anyone with a fever or upper respiratory symptoms.

"Today, COVID-19 immunity protection is higher due to both vaccinations and recovery from infection," Johns Hopkins said in a statement. "The rates of new COVID-19 transmissions and hospitalizations are declining in our communities, and the public health emergency declaration will end on May 11."

Asymptomatic patients will no longer require COVID-19 testing prior to hospital admission.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 6:13 PM

