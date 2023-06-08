Watch CBS News
Johns Hopkins drops game one in DIII finals

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The top-seed Johns Hopkins Blue Jays will have some work to do on Thursday in order to win their first-ever DIII baseball championship.

They lost game one of the best-of-three finals series with Lynchburg by a score of 5-to-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Lynchburg scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed.

Now, Johns Hopkins will have to win game two on Thursday afternoon and then follow that up with a victory in game three to win the national title.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on June 7, 2023 / 10:55 PM

