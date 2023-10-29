Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center celebrates National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

BALTIMORE -- Southeast Baltimore residents and people who live in the surrounding communities disposed of their unwanted medicines at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday.

The medical center was a participant in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. It played a role in the fight against the misuse of prescription medications, many of which fuel the nation's opioid epidemic.

"We can take prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, vitamins supplements—anything that anyone has we will take back," Olivia Berger, a pharmacist at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, said.

At the take-back event last April, Johns Hopkins collected over 1,000 pounds of medications. Nearly 500 community members participated in the event. This go-round, pharmacists hope to exceed expectations.

A lot of people have chosen to clean out their medicine cabinets of medications they've had for years, Berger said.

"It's no questions asked, and then once everything is collected, at the end of the day, these medications are disposed of," Berger said. "They are actually incinerated."

The next prescription take-back event is set for spring 2024.