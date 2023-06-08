Johns Hopkins baseball falls short in bid for first DIII championship

BALTIMORE -- Johns Hopkins needed to win two games against Lynchburg on Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in order to win the school's first Division III baseball title.

The top-seeded Jays lost game one of the best-of-three series on Wednesday but came out strong in game two, winning it 11-to-6 and setting up a third and deciding game.

Hopkins got off to a fast start scoring four runs in the first inning, but Lynchburg quickly recovered scoring twice in the first and two more runs in the second to tie the game.

The Hornets then took the lead with a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning to make it 7-to-5.

Hopkins answered with a run in the eighth, but a potential tying run was thrown out at the plate in the inning.

Then, in the ninth inning, the Jays went down in order and Lynchburg celebrated their first national title.

Hopkins concludes a tremendous season during which time the team advanced to its third College World Series since 2019.