Baltimore director John Waters gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday

John Waters is keeping busy with a novel adaptation, meeting everyone, and going everywhere

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- John Waters, Baltimore's beloved iconoclastic filmmaker known as the Pope of Trash, is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the honor last year.

The 76-year-old is one of seven honorees from the movie industry in the 2023 class and the only recipient who isn't primarily an actor. Uma Thurman, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, Ludacris, Juanita Moore and Paul Walker will also receive stars honoring their film work.

Baltimoreans looking to celebrate the honor without flying to Los Angeles can join a watch party at two of the city's historic theaters - The Senator and The Charles. The stream starts at 2:30 p.m.

Waters fans can attend and celebrate free of charge, but seating is offered on a first-come, first-served basis with doors opening at 2 p.m.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has granted The Senator Theatre's and The Charles Theatre's requests for permission to live-stream the ceremony in the theaters' historic auditoriums," the owners of the theaters said.

Watch the live stream here.

Since 1960, the Chamber of Commerce has celebrated important figures in the entertainment business by embedding terrazzo and brass stars along a 15-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Although Waters hasn't released a new feature film since 2004's "A Dirty Shame," his Baltimore-set movies pushing the boundaries of taste continue to be celebrated through elaborate re-releases. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened a new exhibition last week celebrating the director.

Waters has kept plenty busy writing books -- his first novel, "Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance," came out last year -- and creating artwork in various media.

The John Waters Collection, featuring 90 works from the Baltimore artist's private collection, opened last November at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Also last year, the C. Grimaldis Gallery in Mount Vernon held an exhibit of 26 pieces dubbed "The Worst of Waters," featuring "The Rudest, The Hardest to Sell, The Just Plain Wrong" works in his oeuvre.