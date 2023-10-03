John Mulaney bringing comedy show to Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Revered comedian and actor John Mulaney is stopping in Maryland next month on his comedy tour, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland announced Tuesday.

The two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian will be performing at The HALL on November 30, on his "John Mulaney in Concert" tour.

The event is phone-free and for those 21 and older. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.

General onsale for tickets, which start at $59.99, started last Friday, September 29.

Mulaney's popularity surged after Netflix picked up his hour-long specials "New in Town" (2012) and "The Comeback Kid" (2015), and his jokes have inspired hundreds of memes across multiple social media platforms.

In the following years, he went on to create three more comedy and variety specials: "Oh, Hello On Broadway" (2017) with fellow friend and comedian Nick Kroll, "Kid Gorgeous" (2018) and "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" (2019).

He won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special for the "Kid Gorgeous" special in 2018, but he was awarded his very first Emmy in 2011 when he was a writer for Saturday Night Live for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics.

Mulaney got his big break in the comedy world as an SNL writer, and, after leaving the show and cementing his solo standup career, he's been known for his numerous appearances as a guest host on SNL in recent years.