John Mayer stopping in Baltimore on solo acoustic tour

BALTIMORE -- Singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer is stopping in Baltimore this fall on his solo acoustic tour, Live Nation announced Monday. 

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning rocker is set to play the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena on October 20. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31 at 9 a.m. at JohnMayer.com.

Presales start on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and run through Thursday at 10 p.m.  Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets here

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts, which include stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as Philadelphia and Chicago. 

First published on March 27, 2023 / 8:23 AM

