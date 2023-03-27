John Mayer stopping in Baltimore on solo acoustic tour

BALTIMORE -- Singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer is stopping in Baltimore this fall on his solo acoustic tour, Live Nation announced Monday.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning rocker is set to play the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena on October 20. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31 at 9 a.m. at JohnMayer.com.

Presales start on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and run through Thursday at 10 p.m. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets here.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts, which include stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as Philadelphia and Chicago.