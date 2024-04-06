John Hopkins University renames entrepreneurship center after slain tech CEO, Pava Lapere

BALTIMORE -- The family of Pava Lapere returned to Baltimore Saturday, April 6 for a dedication ceremony in honor of their late daughter.

Pava Lapere's mark on Baltimore City is now permanent as a building on Johns Hopkins University's campus will officially be named the Pava Marie Lepere Center for Entrepreneurship.

"It means the world to me seeing my daughter honored." Caroline Lapere, the mother of Pava said. "Pava would be thrilled...we are completing the work Pava started."

Lapere graduated from JHU in 2019 and went on to become the founder and CEO of the tech startup "Eco Map Technologies". In September of 2023, she was found beaten to death on the roof of her apartment at just 26 years old.

"My feelings about this facility are very bittersweet, feelings of being proud of what she accomplished. But no parent should see their child's name on the building. So, we understand what happened and we look forward to growing from the hurt and the loss we had to build an environment where young people can follow their dreams." Frank Lapere, Pava's father said.

The new center will empower Johns Hopkins students, alumni, and community changemakers looking to build impactful ventures.

Her parents say their daughter's legacy will live on and continue to grow in the years to come.

"We will continue in her absence to grow and create opportunities for people who may not have seen them before" her father said.