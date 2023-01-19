Ravens coaching staff discuss Greg Roman separation, Lamar Jackson status

BALTIMORE — Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta addressed the season wins, losses, and upcoming goals, Friday afternoon.

One of the hot topics among fans this year has been QB Lamar Jacksons contract status, as his contract has expired and he could become a free agent. DeCosta said he's focused on getting a deal done with Lamar Jackson, even if it takes some time.

DeCosta is dealing directly with Jackson who does not have an agent. He says negotiations are strictly business, but the business doesn't hurt what he says is a good personal relationship with Jackson.

"Eric wants him here, I want him here, Steve wants him here and Lamar wants to be here.," DeCosta said.

The staff also addressed Greg Roman's departure from the Ravens as OFC coach. They said Lamar Jackson will have a say in who replaces Roman.

While the end of the season was rough, the Ravens are optimistic about the future.

"It wasn't the ending that we wanted, but I think we're on the right path," DeCosta said. "We think we're very, very close to building a championship team"