John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta speak about Ravens' future

BALTIMORE -- As many Ravens fans continue to deal with the loss to the chiefs in the AFC Championship game, the team is focused on the future.

Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta spoke about that future today as the Ravens turn the page to 2024.

It was a disappointing end to the season.

"We take it hard," Harbaugh said. "We take it hard, man. Any time we lose a game we take it hard."

DeCosta said it was still a great season, but he is now focused on the future.

"I don't have the luxury of really dwelling on a season," DeCosta said. "We go to the Senior Bowl the next day. I literally woke up the next day, said goodbye to the kids and went on to the Senior Bowl. We have moved on. I know I have moved on. I know the scouts have moved on. We are excited about the future."

So what will the future look like?

The Ravens have 23 pending unrestricted free agents and tough decisions will have to be made about a number of key players.

As some believe the Ravens have missed their opportunity to win a Super Bowl, DeCosta believes in what the Ravens have built.

"We've got a great process. We've got great evaluators, our coaching staff does a phenomenal job and we also develop players," DeCosta said. "I don't really subscribe to the ideas of windows opening and closing. I like to believe with careful roster building and good drafting and development of players, the window is always going to be open."

Things could also look different on the sidelines.

The Ravens have already lost two defensive coaches and replaced their defensive coordinator with Zach Orr.

There are still other coaches interviewing for other jobs elsewhere, so there are still a lot of moving parts in the Ravens organization.