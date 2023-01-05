Watch CBS News
Job fair aims to increase number of U.S. postal service employees in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking to make new hires in the region.

To attract new employees, USPS is holding hiring fairs in Maryland and Virginia, according to post office officials.

Interested candidates must be 18 years of age and pass a drug-screening test, post office officials said.

The upcoming job fairs will be held:

  • Tuesday              January 10    10 a.m. – 2 p.m.  Herndon Post Office      590 Grove Street       Herndon, VA  20170

  • Wednesday         January 11    11 a.m. – 2 p.m.  Pikesville Branch       1325 Bedford Avenue      Pikesville, MD 21208

  • Wednesday         January 11    10 a.m. – 2 p.m.  Reston Post Office         11110 Sunset Hills Road      Reston, VA  20190

  • Friday                 January 13    11 a.m. – 2 p.m.  Walbrook Station           1908 N. Ellamont Street      Baltimore, MD 21216

First published on January 4, 2023 / 9:29 PM

