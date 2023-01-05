Job fair aims to increase number of U.S. postal service employees in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking to make new hires in the region.

To attract new employees, USPS is holding hiring fairs in Maryland and Virginia, according to post office officials.

Interested candidates must be 18 years of age and pass a drug-screening test, post office officials said.

The upcoming job fairs will be held:

Tuesday January 10 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Herndon Post Office 590 Grove Street Herndon, VA 20170

Wednesday January 11 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pikesville Branch 1325 Bedford Avenue Pikesville, MD 21208

Wednesday January 11 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Reston Post Office 11110 Sunset Hills Road Reston, VA 20190

Friday January 13 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walbrook Station 1908 N. Ellamont Street Baltimore, MD 21216