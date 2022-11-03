Jimmy's Seafood, All Elite Wrestling, raise $8,000 to fight breast cancer

BALTIMORE -- Jimmy's Famous Seafood and some of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars teamed up to host a crab feast for wrestling fans and to raise money for a good cause on Tuesday.

Their goal was to raise thousands of dollars for those fighting breast cancer. Restaurant staff donated the money raised to The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy Medical in Baltimore.

AEW's Dr. Britt Baker, Wardlow, Serena, Aubrey, Vickie Gurrero, Leva and Rebel were just a few of the stars in attendance, as they dined with dozens of fans at the popular seafood spot off Holabird Avenue.

Wrestlers signed autographs and took photos at the three-hour crab feast, which was a family-friendly event.

The event raised more than $7,200 in just three hours. Dr. Britt Baker donating $700+ to bring the total amount to $8,000 in the end.

"Time and time again, AEW steps up when the community needs it most," John Minadakis, co-owner, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, said. "To see the smiles on these faces tonight and to know we're raising money for such an important cause, right as breast cancer awareness month comes to a close, that's what it's all about. For us to be a part of it, is an honor. It's our duty to give back to the community and we'll always be here for Baltimore" says Minadakis.

The fundraiser was the second event of its kind. In January, the restaurant held a crab feast to raise money for ALS and the Brigance Brigade Foundation.

