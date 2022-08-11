Jimmy's Famous Seafood and the Baltimore Ravens host Firefighter Appreciation Night
BALTIMORE -- A couple of dozen local first responders are getting a special treat for the Baltimore Ravens preseason game.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens to host Firefighter Appreciation Night right before the first preseason football game.
The brave men and women enjoyed food and drinks. They also received a special gift bag. Then they all boarded a bus and headed off to see the Baltimore Ravens take the field against the Tennessee Titans.
