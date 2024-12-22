Instructor struggled with addiction, now he's teaching vocational classes for those seeking second chance

BALTIMORE -- Jim Trocki found a renewed sense of purpose at NCIA Vocational Training Center after coming out of an addiction treatment facility.

Now, he's an instructor at NCIA, which helps people overcome barriers and ensure high quality of life by creating viable career paths.

"After a long stint with drugs and alcohol, I came to the conclusion that my life was Indue for a change," Trocki said.

Topping his list was honing in on his technical skills, so he began taking classes at the NCIA Vocational Training Center.

"I had a lot of background in commercial and heavy equipment," Trocki said. "I ran my own construction company for 22 years."

The NCIA Vocational Training Center offers CDL commercial driving, HVAC heating air conditioning, and refrigeration, and automotive mechanics.

But, it also serves as a second chance for those looking to straighten their lives.

"It makes a completely different person," Trocki said. "Out of people that come here, there's been people that have come straight out of prison here. I've made a lot of good friends here, people struggling with alcohol and drugs, and so forth."

In just a short time, Trocki went from student to instructor, leading CDL courses and simulations thought NCIA Vocational Training Center.

"Having the availability to help others has solidified my sobriety," Trocki said.

For more on NCIA Vocational Training Center, visit its website here.