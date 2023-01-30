VIDEO: Jessup photographer goes viral after capturing rare comet

BALTIMORE — Jessup-based photographer and filmmaker Nick Boris has gone viral for his amazing images of a rare comet.

His video of the comet, C/2022 E3-ZTF, has been viewed more than 1.1 million times on TikTok.

#cometc2022e3ztf #c2022e3ztf #moonphotography #astrophotography #spacephotography ♬ original sound - astrofalls @nick.boris Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be the brightest on February 1, 2022. Though still visible it will competing with the Moons 90% luminance. Either way, take the chance to go out and see this comet because it only passes Earth every 50,000 years! The first photo is a composite of the moon and comet shot on the same night and the second photo is the isolated comet. #comet

This comet is zooming our way for the first time in 50,000 years, and there's a chance that it's broken its orbit and will never come back again.

The comet will be visible in clear night skies between today and February 2, and online sky trackers can also be used to pinpoint its location.

Boris has also released a video tutorial for those who would like to learn how to capture the comet themselves.

Using brighter stars as a guide, sky co-ordinates can be used to observe this rare, celestial phenomenon.

Picture of the comet, C/2022 E3-ZTF Nick Boris