Jelly Roll headlining 'Sunday In The Country' festival at Merriweather in October

BALTIMORE -- 93.1 WPOC's Sunday in the Country concert will kick off at Merriweather Post Pavilion in October.

WPOC is a country radio station based in Towson, Maryland.

💥 JELLY ROLL IS OUR SITC 2023 HEADLINER!! 💥 🎟️ AND we have tickets for you ALL WEEK! 🎟️ Listen to WPOC for your chance... Posted by 93.1 WPOC on Monday, August 14, 2023

The concert will feature country artist including Jelly Roll, Chase Rice ,Chayce Beckham, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, and more.

The festival will take place on October 8, and gates open at 2:30 p.m. The show begins at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.