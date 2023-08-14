Watch CBS News
Jelly Roll headlining 'Sunday In The Country' festival at Merriweather in October

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- 93.1 WPOC's Sunday in the Country concert will kick off at Merriweather Post Pavilion in October.

WPOC is a country radio station based in Towson, Maryland.  

💥 JELLY ROLL IS OUR SITC 2023 HEADLINER!! 💥 🎟️ AND we have tickets for you ALL WEEK! 🎟️ Listen to WPOC for your chance...

Posted by 93.1 WPOC on Monday, August 14, 2023

The concert will feature country artist including Jelly Roll, Chase Rice ,Chayce Beckham, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, and more.  

The festival will take place on October 8, and gates open at 2:30 p.m.  The show begins at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 1:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

