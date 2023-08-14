Jelly Roll headlining 'Sunday In The Country' festival at Merriweather in October
BALTIMORE -- 93.1 WPOC's Sunday in the Country concert will kick off at Merriweather Post Pavilion in October.
WPOC is a country radio station based in Towson, Maryland.
The concert will feature country artist including Jelly Roll, Chase Rice ,Chayce Beckham, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, and more.
The festival will take place on October 8, and gates open at 2:30 p.m. The show begins at 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
