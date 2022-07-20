Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, wins GOP nomination for St. Mary's County State's Attorney

BALTIMORE -- Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, the daughter of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, beat her former boss and incumbent Richard Fritz in the Republican primary for St. Mary's County's States Attorney race.

Fritz has been the state's attorney of the Southern Maryland county since 1998.

Sterling crushed Fritz with a 70% victory. She currently prosecutes violent crimes and serious drug cases with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

Formerly a Deputy State's Attorney under Fritz, Sterling left the office amid controversy in 2020. Sterling claimed in her resignation letter she was demoted after reporting "questionable financial and personnel practices."

"It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office," she continued. "I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary's County. I am sad that I have no choice but to resign."

Gov. Hogan said he was a proud father Tuesday night, and said Sterling would restore accountability to the office.

"She stepped up because her community desperately needs a prosecutor who will get tough on violenbnt criminals, restore trust and accountability to the office, and keep our families safe," Hogan said. "Her victory with over 70% of the vote against a 26-year incumbent makes it clear that the voters overwhelmingly agree."

Many votes in the Maryland primary are still outstanding, particularly mail-in ballots.

Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

As of July 18, state elections officials reported receiving 213,019 mail-in ballots.