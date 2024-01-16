Janet Jackson, Nelly stopping in Baltimore on summer tour

BALTIMORE -- Pop superstar Janet Jackson is stopping in Baltimore this summer on her ninth tour, "Together Again," Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The five-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee is set to perform at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, July 13.

It's the tour's second leg, building on the success of the 2023 run, which Live Nation said had 36 sold-out shows.

That's not all. Three-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop legend Nelly is supporting Jackson on the tour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--SEPTEMBER 29: Janet Jackson and the Rapper Nelly (aka Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) perform at NBC's "Today" Show at Rockerfeller Plaza on September 29, 2006 in New York City. / Getty Images

Tickets will be available with presales that start on Wednesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. and continue on to the general on-sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation's website.

Jackson is also stopping in Washington, DC on Friday, July 12, and in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 26.