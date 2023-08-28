Janay Reece WJZ-TV

Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023.

Before coming back to the Charm City, Janay was a morning anchor and reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, VA. She joined the WDBJ7 morning team after spending a year as a multimedia journalist in the New River Valley for the station.

Before WDBJ7, Janay spent two years in the Midwest anchoring, reporting, and producing in Ottumwa, IA, and Kirksville, MO.

Her love and passion for people and storytelling began at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC. She studied Mass Communications and minored in Political Science.

She has won awards with the RTDNAC and the South Carolina Press Association for best newscast and photography for her work in multimedia reporting.

Janay is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

When not at work Janay loves to laugh, watch a good superhero movie or anime, cook, and spend time with family.

She was born in Baltimore, MD, and raised in Charlotte, NC -- and she is thrilled to be back where it all started!

If you see Janay out and about, feel free to say hi! Have a story idea? She would love to hear from you.

You can reach Janay at janay.reece@paramount.com or connect on Facebook or Instagram.