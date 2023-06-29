James Harden opts into contract; Sixers working to trade former MVP: source

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers' offseason just took a major plot twist.

James Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract on Thursday in order for the 33-year-old former MVP and the Sixers to work on a trade out of Philadelphia, a league source told CBS News Philadelphia.

Leading up to the start of NBA free agency on Friday, it was expected Harden would opt out of his deal and renegotiate with the Sixers on a new contract to return to Philadelphia, but it appears he's played his last game as a Sixer.

According to The Athletic, the Sixers made it clear throughout the process that the franchise did not see a long-term future with Harden.

James Harden, 76ers begin working on a trade out of Philadelphia -- with the Los Angeles Clippers expected to emerge as an interested team in Harden, league sources say.



Details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/FLYnbWVHj9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2023

The Los Angeles Clippers and another team are expected to emerge in the Harden sweepstakes, according to The Athletic. Earlier this week, The Athletic also reported that the Los Angeles Clippers are a "dark horse" in acquiring Harden.

Throughout the offseason, the Clippers have reportedly been gauging Paul George's trade value. Los Angeles also has several role players that the Sixers could be interested in like Norman Powell, Philly native Marcus Morris and former Sixer Robert Covington.

The Houston Rockets were mentioned as a potential landing spot for Harden over the past several months, but it appears Harden won't be returning to his former home.

The news of the Sixers trying to deal with Harden comes after rumors of trading forward Tobias Harris have emerged.

Harden was acquired in the 2021 season from the Brooklyn Nets in a package that sent Ben Simmons out of Philadelphia.

The Sixers also landed Paul Millsap in the deal in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

Harden is coming off a regular season where he averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists and shot 38.5% from downtown.

The Sixers finished with a 54-28 record -- their best regular season since 2001 -- as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. He led the NBA in assists and reigning MVP Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring as the tandem became the first duo to accomplish the milestone since 1981.

But after advancing past the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs, the Sixers' season ended in disappointing fashion once again in seven games vs. the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Harden had great performances in Game 1 without Embiid and Game 4, but his no shows in Games 6 and 7 contributed to another painful second-round exit.

With free agency starting Friday, the Sixers have some other tough decisions to make.

Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton are set to become unrestricted free agents and an extension for Tyrese Maxey is looming ahead.

The Sixers reportedly extended a qualifying offer to Paul Reed Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.