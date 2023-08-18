Jadeveon Clowney signs one-year deal with the Ravens

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have signed pass rusher and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

NFL Media reports it's a one-year deal.

According to CBS Sports, Clowney visited with the Ravens earlier this month, and also reportedly took a trip south to visit with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ultimately, he chose Baltimore.

Clowney was selected by the Houston Texans with the first pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, and played the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler searching for his fifth NFL team.

He had nine sacks with the Browns in 2021 in 14 games. Last season, Clowney played in 12 games and registered two sacks.

In his career, Clowney has 320 tackles and 43 sacks and 13 forced fumbles