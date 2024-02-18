Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect, encouraged by chance to make Orioles' Opening Day roster

Baltimore Orioles sale needs to clear these steps before David Rubenstein takes control

BALTIMORE - At just 20 years old, Jackson Holliday will be given a chance to make the Baltimore Orioles' Opening Day roster.

It was less than two years ago when Holliday - the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday - was selected as the top overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Baseball's No. 1 overall prospect has made it to the Orioles' spring training facility where he is ready to show he is big-league ready.

"It's pretty neat to be in this position," Holliday told reporters in Sarasota, Florida. "I'm excited to be in this position. To make the big leagues out of camp would be pretty awesome."

Holliday surged through the Orioles' minor league system in 2023, ending the season with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. In 18 games with the Tides, he batted .267 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

He batted .338 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 36 games at Double-A Bowie Baysox.

"Once I got to AAA, I noticed that I needed to be a little more particular on the pitches that I swing at," Holliday said. "I learned a lot and I think I am in a better position."

Holliday, unlike last spring, has a good chance of breaking spring camp on the big league roster.

"It's encouraging and I'm just trying to get better everyday," Holliday said. "I'm not trying to do anything crazy, just play my game, and the advice I've gotten is the continue playing the game that I love and not change too much."

Holliday, a Stillwater, Oklahoma native, was drafted out of high school as a shortstop.

With young prospect Gunnar Henderson possibly set to return to that position, Holliday will get shots across the diamond.

"We're going to give him every opportunity," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said.

The Orioles position players will have their first workouts in Florida this week.

They play the Boston Red Sox on February 24 for their first spring training game.