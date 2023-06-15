WJZ Exclusive: J.K. Dobbins discusses future with Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens wrapped up mini-camp today and the players now have six weeks off until training camp.

Those six weeks will be tell-tale in the future of running back J.K. Dobbins who is seeking a new contract.

Dobbins visited WJZ's studios on Thursday and spoke exclusively with Sports Director Mark Viviano about his contract situation.

J.K. Dobbins has been dealing with the business side of the NFL and shared his experience with WJZ today.

He said business can be difficult. It's that side of football that kept him from practicing with the team during off-season workouts.

His absence extended into the mandatory training camp this week, there were reports that he was injured, which he would not confirm or deny to WJZ.

Dobbins is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract.

He sat out the entire 2021 season after suffering a catastrophic knee injury that he has since recovered from. He played in 2022.

Dobbins has abandoned all interaction on social media. He wants it known he is grateful to be playing pro football and it's his desire to remain with the Ravens.

"The business side is very hard, it's very different . . . But it's part of it," he said. "It's always like you saw with Lamar. It's never just roses and daisies. It can be hard at times."

Dobbins told WJZ that he would love to be a Baltimore Raven for the rest of his career.

"I love the city. I love the people," he said. "It feels like family here. It feels like home my second home and I hope that happens."