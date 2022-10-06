'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them

BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by some squeegee workers led to two of them getting shot a day later in May.

Baltimore City police responded to several locations, and ultimately, Zhamiel Dixon was taken into custody last month for tricking squeegee workers into his truck and shooting them in West Baltimore.

WJZ obtained sound of the dramatic moments when officers found two squeegee workers injured - shot in the neck and in the head.

Two young men - ages 17 and 23 - were injured in the May 19 shooting.

"Is it life-threatening or not?" an officer asked.

"I can't tell, it's pretty bad, right to the throat," an officer responded.

According to charging documents, three squeegee workers approached Dixon's truck. Dixon then offered hundreds of dollars for help moving stuff from one house to another.

The squeegee workers agreed, got into the truck, and the drove off to Edmondson Avenue. When at the house, Dixon reportedly asked, "Who did this to my mom? Who took the money the other day?"

Then he shot two of them, while a third ran away.

"We got one down," an officer is heard saying over the scanner.

Moments later, another officer said, "I got another one down. I got another one down in the alley over here."

Dixon told officers his mother was stopped at a red light on Hillen Road when she was approached by three people who asked for money. The men were able to get ahold of her phone, and transferred $2,200, according to charging documents.

Dixon was charged with attempted first and second degree murder.

"When you get a chance let me know how serious it is," an officer said.

"It's serious," another replied.

Police said they found Dixon through surveillance video that caught his car's license plate number during the shooting which they traced to him.