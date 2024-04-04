Is the Bay Bridge at risk? Structural engineering expert weighs in after Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- The tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has placed a spotlight on the durability of bridge structures

Data shows the Bay Bridge is one of more than 17 thousand bridges in the United States that is "fracture critical" - meaning if one part of the bridge's support system fails, the entire bridge comes down.

Dr. Abi Aghayere, professor of structural engineering at Drexel University has studied structural failures for decades.

He says he is concerned about the fender system that is currently in place to protect the bridge.

"It doesn't have what we call structural redundancy meaning if one piece goes a huge chunk or the entire bridge can go with it," Aghayere said.

Data from the Federal Highway administration shows the Bay Bridge is one of nearly 17,500 bridges across the United States listed as "fracture critical" - meaning if one part of the bridge support system fails, the entire bridge comes down.

"That makes me a little nervous when I hear that. If somebody has looked into it and it is having the same structural issues the Key Bridge had, yeah, that makes me a little nervous," Kevin Rasmussen, a Virginia resident said.

Dr. Aghayere says it is imperative to protect bridge pylons and piers.

"The protection that is there right now, appears to just be a fender system and it doesn't have that robust protection that can withstand the impact from a massive ship like the Dali," Dr. Aghayere said.

Aghayere says massive concrete barriers - called dolphins - can be designed to adequately protect bridges from devastation.

In Delaware, the state is spending $95 million to install dolphins to protect the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

"Those dolphins will take that kinetic energy that comes from the ship and deflect. By deflecting, stop the ship and prevent the ship from impacting directly the pylons of the bridge," Aghayere explained.

In a statement to WJZ, Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said "with the Key Bridge incident in mind, there has been a renewed focus on pier protection at the Maryland Transportation Authority's signature bridges, including the Bay Bridge."

The most recent Bay Bridge inspection shows the condition was rated "fair" in 2021 - similar to the rating of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Wiedefeld says MDTA's Office of Engineering and Construction is looking at options with the U.S. Coast Guard on the feasibility of increased pier protections for the Bay Bridge.