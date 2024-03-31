'Ironman' Cal Ripken Jr. say it's 'special' joining new Baltimore Orioles ownership group

BALTIMORE - Cal Ripken Jr. has been entrenched with the Baltimore Orioles for essentially his entire life.

He was born in Maryland, his father coached in the Orioles' system for 36 years and he played in Baltimore for 20 years.

It's safe to say, Ripken has Baltimore orange and black in his blood.

The "Ironman," who owns Major League Baseball's record with 2,632 consecutive games played, is now part-owner of the Baltimore Orioles, included in the ownership group led by Baltimore-native David Rubenstein.

The group was approved by MLB owners last Wednesday and introduced last Thursday ahead of opening day.

Ripken spoke with WJZ's Mark Viviano moments after the introductory press conference.

"This year, with being part of the ownership group, and an opportunity to come back formally with the Orioles, it has been really special," Ripken said.

Ripken is a Hall of Famer who played his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles. He was a two-time Most Valuable Player, the 1982 Rookie of the Year, a World Champion in 1983, an eight-time Silver Slugger winner, a two-time Gold Glove winner and a 19-time All-Star.

He told WJZ he is excited about being part of the new ownership group, and hopes Orioles will compete for championships for many years.

The ownership group is taking over the Orioles at the right time. They won 101 games and the American League East championship last season.

Many pundits expect them to win the American League this season.

"Watching the Orioles the past couple of years, I've sat in my front-row seats a lot more than I have in previous years," Ripken said. "I'm interested. I'm curious of how I can help and bring more success to the Orioles than they already have."

As for his role, Ripken says he will contribute in any way that he's needed.

"I envision, if needed, being a sounding board for (General Manager) Mike Elias, participating in some of those discussions, but Mike does not need me," Ripken said. "He's built a wonderful baseball organization full of talent through the minor leagues with the expectation that we are going to make the playoffs and go for the World Series."

Ripken also says he knows a lot more about the business side of owning a baseball team since he retired from Major League Baseball in 2001.

He owns the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A minor league affiliate for the Orioles, who play at Cal Ripken Stadium.

"I bring more to the table than I did 20 years ago," Ripken said. "Once I left baseball and had the opportunity to buy the IronBirds, I learned about business, so I have something else to contribute. I know a little bit about baseball too."

The last time the Orioles won the World Series, Ripken played shortstop in the series win over the Philadelphia Phillies.