"Iron Man" to "Splashman," Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. will be guest splasher for a game

Group led by David Rubenstein takes full ownership of Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles' "Iron Man" will transform into "Splashman" for a game in September.

The Orioles announced on social media that Cal Ripken Jr. will be the guest splasher in the Splash Zone when they play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Sept. 6 at Camden Yards.

In a promo video shared by the Orioles, Mr. Splash walks into Ripken's office, pointing at the baseball diamond at Oriole Park, saying, "Your office is out there now."

"Finally," Ripken replies as he pulls out a floatie and snorkel gear. "Can I bring my own hose?"

Ripken is part of the Orioles' new ownership group with Baltimore native David Rubenstein.

Ripken played 21 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, from 1981 until 2001.

He owns the Major League Baseball record with 2,632 consecutive games played. Ripken was also a 19-time Al-Star and two-time Most Valuable Player.