Iron Maiden stopping in Baltimore on The Future Past Tour

BALTIMORE -- Iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden is stopping in Baltimore on tour next year, promoters announced Friday.

The British band is set to perform at CFG Bank Arena on "The Future Past Tour" on November 12, 2024.

The show might be over a year away, but tickets go on general sale November 3 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation. An exclusive Iron Maiden fan club presale begins on Tuesday, October 31.

The tour will include songs from the band's most recent studio album Senjutsu, as well as 1986's seminal album Somewhere In Time, along with other fan favorites, Live Nation said.

Other stops on the tour include Toronto, Denver, Philadelphia and Newark.