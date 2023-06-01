Investing in quality cancer care

Pallavi P. Kumar, M.D., became the director of medical oncology for LifeBridge Health's Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute in summer 2021. Dr. Kumar completed her residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins University and Sinai Hospital and her fellowship in hematology/oncology at the National Cancer Institute. Her interests include gastrointestinal cancers, gynecologic cancers and melanoma. She is passionate about immunotherapy and clinical trials aimed at advancing cancer treatment.

Q: What types of cancers are treated at the Alvin & Lois

Lapidus Cancer Institute?



A:

We focus on all solid tumors and blood disorders; however, if there are specialized diagnoses, we have strong relationships with surrounding centers to provide the care the patient needs.

Q: What are some of the main services available to

patients?

A:

Our patients receive consultations from a surgeon, medical oncologist and radiation oncologist, where we can profile a tumor to optimize treatments. With services

like nurse navigators, genetic counseling, nutritional guidance and support groups, we provide patients with a comprehensive approach to their medical care.

Q: What is your role as director of medical oncology?

A:

I ensure we're providing quality oncologic care to the community—with a focus on multidisciplinary approaches to patients—through collaboration with colleagues, clinical trials and research work.

Q: What's in the works for cancer care?

A:

We're working to unify our processes across the LifeBridge Health system, including Sinai, Northwest and Carroll hospitals. We're also building a new cancer

center — which will encompass all disciplines of cancer — on the Sinai Hospital campus. This exciting project will house the latest management and treatment strategies

under one roof.

Q: What does it mean to invest in quality cancer care?

A:

Offering the best treatments by working together. Oncology works with other departments such as surgery, radiology, pathology, nursing and more to provide the essential care a patient requires. Continued education for our team allows us to expand our abilities with the personalized care our patients are seeking.

Q: What sets LifeBridge Health's oncology care apart from others in the region?

A:

I think it's the advanced practitioners, nurse navigators, research nurses and medical assistants who provide the focused care our patients require. As a provider, it's essential for my patients to receive attentive care during this difficult time. When providers are part of the treatment planning and management for patients, their cases can be discussed in a forum of skilled physicians and staff.

The Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute and the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center offer advanced diagnostic and treatment services for many types of cancer. With a team approach to patient-centered care, our specialists also provide supportive care related to pain management and survivorship.

