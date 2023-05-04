Investigators close roads near popular Edgewater shopping center after pedestrian struck

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County officials have shut down the area surrounding a busy intersection in Edgewater after a pedestrian was struck on Thursday, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was struck near the South River Colony shopping mall, county officials said.

Anne Arundel County authorities have closed roads to traffic near two intersections as they investigate the incident.

The area where Solomons Island Road intersects with Mitchell Chance Road has been shut down, and the intersection where Stepneys Lane and Mitchell Chance Road, county officials said.

Commuters can expect "severe delays," according to authorities.

AA County: pedestrian struck. Solomons island road at Mitchell’s Chance closed. Solomons at Stepneys lane - closed. Expect severe delays for commuters. Pedestrian was a fly out. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) May 4, 2023