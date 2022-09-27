Investigative report reveals details about Baltimore County officers who shot and killed a man

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has released its deep-dive report into a deadly police shooting in Baltimore County that occurred on May 4, according to authorities.

That's when Baltimore County Police Department officers were responding to a report of a physical domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way.

The 911 caller informed authorities that a man was inside of a residence throwing items at a family member, according to Department of Justice officials.

That man was later identified Ralph Picarello III, Department of Justice officials said.

Officers were inside the house when Picarello picked up a knife and carving fork. They told him to drop the items but Picarello refused to comply, according to Department of Justice officials.

Picarello then quickly moved toward the officers while holding a knife and carving fork, Department of Justice officials said.

That's when one officer deployed his taser while Officers Eric Pellegrino and Derrick Manning fired their weapons, according to the investigative report.

The bullets they fired at Picarello killed him. He was pronounced dead at the site of the officer-involved shooting, investigators said.

The state investigation into the officers concluded on August 23 and the report was sent to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office on August 30, Department of Justice officials said.

The report does not make any recommendations about whether anyone should or should not be charged with a crime, according to authorities.

Neighbors said police often respond to domestic disputes at the house where the shooting occurred, with one police visit happening as recently as two days before the deadly shooting.