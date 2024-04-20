Investigation underway following fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-695

Here's your Saturday evening news round up | 04/20/2024

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.

Around 4:30 p.m. state police from the Golden Ring barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-695 between Greenspring Avenue and I-83 Jones Falls Expressway.

The investigation revealed that a work van crashed into a flatbed tow truck, towing a farm tractor.

The driver of the work van has been identified as Anthony Gregory Ward, 35.

The collision caused Ward to be trapped on the driver's side of the van, Maryland State Police said. He was later pronounced dead on the scene by Baltimore County emergency medical services personnel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.