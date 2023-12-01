Investigation underway at Kenwood High School following lockdown

BALTIMORE -- An investigation is underway following a lockdown at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, police said Friday.

There is a police presence at Kenwood HS following a brief lockdown. This presence is regarding an ongoing investigation being conducted inside the school. All students are safe. pic.twitter.com/CPv5eSqTSL — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 1, 2023

One person is being questioned by police, according to officials.

Police said tactical teams entered the school and K9 units are still inside investigating, but all students are safe.

This story is still developing and will be updated.