Investigation underway at Kenwood High School following lockdown
BALTIMORE -- An investigation is underway following a lockdown at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, police said Friday.
One person is being questioned by police, according to officials.
Police said tactical teams entered the school and K9 units are still inside investigating, but all students are safe.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
