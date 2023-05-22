Investigation underway after massive fire leaves community devastated

BALTIMORE — A late-night fire blazed through eight town homes in Aberdeen over the weekend, resulting in an investigation, and the displacement of 26 residents.

Previous Coverage: 26 residents displaced, multiple townhouses condemned after explosion, fire in Aberdeen

According to Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, the primary focus of the investigation is on potential accidental causes. "Right now we have no evidence of any type of arson that occurred there. Right now we're really going to focus on any type of accidental causes," Alkire said.

The fire occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, prompting an immediate response from firefighters from Abington, Aberdeen, and surrounding departments. Multiple 911 calls reported several explosions, shaking the quiet of the night and filling residents with terror.

One of the residents, Marvin Harris Jr., who lives just a couple of doors down from where the fire is believed to have originated, described the terrifying scene: "It sounded like a bomb. Then it sounded like somebody was shooting. Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop."

Harris Jr. was home with his dog when he heard what he described as a little commotion. Shortly after, a neighbor alerted him about the fire, prompting him to evacuate his house immediately.

"The smoke was high, man. It was crazy. It was like something you see in a movie," he added.

The fire severely impacted eight town homes. While no residents were injured, one firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening medical issue during the operation. According to investigators, the fire resulted in 26 residents being displaced.

Resident Glenda Goodson, along with her son and neighbor Ike, risked their safety to alert their neighbors about the fire. They went door-to-door in the face of the burgeoning fire, ensuring everyone got out of their homes safely.

"I would pray that somebody would do that for me and my family," Goodson humbly stated.

Despite the praises from her community, Goodson refuses to accept the title of a hero. "You have to thank God that nobody got hurt. There was no casualties, no serious injuries, we can rebuild, but I don't think I am a hero. I would do it 100 times because I would feel heartbroken if I just got in my car and left," she said.

As the community rallies to support those affected by the fire, clothes, food, water, and other supplies are being collected at the local community center for those who need assistance.