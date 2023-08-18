Watch CBS News
Police: At least one person discovered dead after welfare check on Kenilworth Drive in Towson

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police say at least one person was discovered dead after officers responded to the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive for a welfare check.

A portion of Kenilworth Drive in Towson was closed for the investigation Friday afternoon but has since been reopened.

Police say this is still an on-going investigation, and at this time, there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation and the road closures were in the area of Kenilworth Drive near the Shops at Kenilworth shopping center.

WJZ will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 1:31 PM

