Inmate captured four days after escaping from Maryland correctional facility

BALTIMORE -- An inmate who had escaped from a correctional facility in Sykesville, Maryland, last week was found and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Jeremiah Ballard, 27, escaped last Thursday, officials with The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said.

He was located Monday at the Vista Garden Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro.

Maryland State Police aviation unit assisted in finding Ballard.

Ballard was nearing the end of a five-year state sentence when he escaped from the minimum-security facility. He was serving time for theft and assault charges.