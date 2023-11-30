Injured bald eagle rescued by U.S. Park Police officer off Baltimore-Washington Pkwy

BALTIMORE - A United States Park Police officer swooped in to rescue an injured bald eagle Wednesday in a wooded area along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The officer received assistance from the Owl Moon Raptor Center to get the eagle to safety.

"The Bald Eagle is now receiving great care and is expected to recover," park police said.