Injured bald eagle rescued by U.S. Park Police officer off Baltimore-Washington Pkwy
BALTIMORE - A United States Park Police officer swooped in to rescue an injured bald eagle Wednesday in a wooded area along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
The officer received assistance from the Owl Moon Raptor Center to get the eagle to safety.
"The Bald Eagle is now receiving great care and is expected to recover," park police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.