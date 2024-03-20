Incredible story of how 'Black Eyed Susan' and its Maryland-based gifts got started

If you've ever struggled to come up with a unique Maryland-based gift, chances are you might have heard of "Black Eyed Susan" and the work they do to create these wonderful gift baskets.

Susan Seaman, founder of "Black Eyed Susan," visited WJZ to talk about her incredible story and how her business came to be.

The story about how much this local business was formed and what it means to the community is even more inspiring.

"I started as a gift shop manager for a local hotel in the city and I was very happy and successful there, and then, 9/11 happened and no one was staying in hotels or flying," Seaman said. "My general manager said, 'You know, I think you have something really special with your VIP baskets that you make up.' He said it will return one day, conventions and tourists will return and think about creating a business. So I thought long and hard and decided that I would move forward with my Maryland-themed gift baskets."

Seaman brought some of her prized gifts to the WJZ studio.

"I brought some of our most popular gift baskets that we ship all over the country," Seaman said. "Instead of being filled with crabs, it's filled with all kinds of treats, including chocolates and cookies, and many more treats. This is the busiest time of the year because Maryland Day is coming up and Easter is right around the corner."

