Increasing airfare costs are not deterring the summer travel crowd

Increasing airfare costs are not deterring the summer travel crowd

Increasing airfare costs are not deterring the summer travel crowd

BALTIMORE -- Crowds of people will return to the security checkpoints at airports across the nation as airfare costs are expected to spike over the summer.

The summer travel months are fast approaching, and this time airfares are expected to be noticeably higher.

Travelers at BWI airport say that while the coronavirus pandemic managed to deter frequent fliers, many of them are ready to return to the skies—despite an inflation-induced hit to their wallets.

Delta Airlines reports seeing a spike in bookings even though airfare costs 17% more this year.

Hopper, a mobile traveling and booking website, has been closely watching this post-pandemic trend.

The website shows that fares are particularly high for international trips at a 34% cost increase.

The Transportation Security Administration is tracking daily passenger screening levels and has determined that there were multiple occasions this year when passenger screening climbed above the 2019 pre-pandemic equivalent.

These trends indicate that with the pandemic seemingly in the past, Americans are ready to fly again.