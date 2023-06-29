Incoming U.S. Naval Academy freshmen take oath, set to start 'Plebe Summer'

BALTIMORE - Nearly 1,200 incoming freshmen, or plebes, reported to the U.S. Naval Academy Thursday in Annapolis.

The Class of 2027 was inducted on I-Day, also known as the beginning of a demanding six-week period.

"I'm a little nervous but I'm super excited," said Stephen Cornelissen, from San Diego.

Parents and guardians said goodbye to the Naval Academy's newest induction class.

Sons and daughters are about to begin an indoctrination period called "Plebe Summer."

"I have no words, honestly," said Laura Lopez, a mother from Katy, Texas. "I'm ecstatic. I'm proud, sad maybe a little bit but more excited."

In this sea of carefully-selected students, the U.S. Naval Academy will transform all these young men and women from civilians into fourth-class midshipmen.

"Training begins today," said Capt. Luis Gonzalez. "They are going to learn the requirements, both moral physical and mental, that will be depended on them for the 47 months here at the academy."

Capt. Gonzalez said the first day is the first step in becoming a midshipman.

These incoming plebes will be crisscrossing the Yard and cycling through medical examinations, uniform fittings, haircuts and administrative processing.

"It feels great," Esteban Lopez said. "It's a great morning. It feels beautiful. It's a great day at the Yard."

Before their final goodbyes to family, the Class of 2027 take the oath of office Thursday evening in front of their families and new classmates who will not see them again until August.