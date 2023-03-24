Watch CBS News
Local News

If you are a victim of EBT fraud, you could be reimbursed

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Human services is offering reimbursements to those who have been victims of EBT fraud and had their SNAP benefits stolen.   

To get back your stolen benefits, you can visit the DHS website's EBT reimbursement page, and submit the EBT Fraud Attestation Claim Form. 

If your benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, you must submit your claim by May 31 in order to be reimbursed.

If your benefits were stolen on or after March 1, 2023, your claim must be submitted within 45 days from the date you discovered your benefits were stolen.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 12:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.