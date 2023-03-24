If you are a victim of EBT fraud, you could be reimbursed

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Human services is offering reimbursements to those who have been victims of EBT fraud and had their SNAP benefits stolen.

To get back your stolen benefits, you can visit the DHS website's EBT reimbursement page, and submit the EBT Fraud Attestation Claim Form.

🚨Attention Maryland: If you were a victim of EBT fraud & your SNAP benefits were stolen, visit https://t.co/ci1nku1Qxb. You may get reimbursed in 15 business days or less! Proud to have voted to pass legislation that got this federal reimbursement funding to #Maryland. pic.twitter.com/iVX9oXJ0mm — Kweisi Mfume (@RepKweisiMfume) March 24, 2023

If your benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, you must submit your claim by May 31 in order to be reimbursed.

If your benefits were stolen on or after March 1, 2023, your claim must be submitted within 45 days from the date you discovered your benefits were stolen.