'I will miss you': Baltimore native, Olympic legend Michael Phelps pays tribute to recently passed father

BALTIMORE - The father of a Baltimore, and world, legend died last week.

Olympic gold-medal swimmer and Hall of Famer Michael Phelps, known to many as "The Baltimore Bullet," announced on social media that his father, Michael Fred Phelps, had passed away.

Phelps shared a throwback post of him as a child with his father, a retired Maryland State Trooper.

"You'll always be my dad…And I'll always be your son…Love you dad and I will miss you❤️❤️ rip dad," Michael Phelps said.

Phelps, who was born in Baltimore, grew up and went to high school in Towson, received condolences from fans and other celebrities.

"So sorry for your loss 💜 Your Ravens family is sending love 💜," the Baltimore Ravens responded to the post.

Michael Phelps is a 23-time Olympic gold medalist who started his training in Baltimore.