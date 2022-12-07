Watch CBS News
Local News

I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Fatal crashes shut down I-95 N in Harford County for hours
Fatal crashes shut down I-95 N in Harford County for hours 00:36

BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.

The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.

Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.

A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.

Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.

The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. 

The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.