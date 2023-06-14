Philadelphia woman killed by debris while driving on I-95 day after highway collapse

A 33-year-old Philadelphia woman was killed after a large piece of metal smashed into her vehicle on Interstate 95 one day after a portion of the same highway collapsed in the city, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Police said Caramia Panichelli was killed Monday evening when a large piece of metal debris hit her car, piercing the driver's side windshield and hitting her. The incident occurred on I-95 near mile marker 20, police said, about 10 miles south of where an elevated section of I-95 collapsed Sunday.

Police did not indicate her death was related to the collapse.

Pennsylvania State Police - Troop K is requesting anyone who witnessed the fatal crash that occurred on 06/12/24 at 1641 hours on I-95 S/B near Columbus Blvd to contact the Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5216 pic.twitter.com/vIfznS64d0 — Troopers Shyeasha Ayala and Michele Naab (@PSPTroopKPIO) June 13, 2023

The I-95 overpass collapsed after a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed underneath it and caught fire, authorities said.

Police said Monday that the driver lost control of the truck as he was trying to go around the curve of an exit ramp from the northbound side of the interstate. The truck then tipped over and landed on its side, "igniting the fire," Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll said Monday. The heat from the fire weakened the I-beams supporting the overpass, causing it to collapse, Carroll said.

On Tuesday, the remains of the truck driver were turned over to the state Medical Examiner's Office for identification. A cousin of the truck driver identified him to CBS Philadelphia as Nathan Moody, a father of three from Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health confirmed Moody's identity Tuesday.