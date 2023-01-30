I-795 North shut down at I-695 ramp after trailer falls off bridge
BALTIMORE — Fire officials are responding to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The BCDF said a tractor trailer overturned and fell from the bridge.
I-795 North is shut down, as hazmat crews are responding to the scene.
Officials have said that one patient was transported to shock trauma as a result of the crash.
WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.
