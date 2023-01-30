Watch CBS News
I-795 North shut down at I-695 ramp after trailer falls off bridge

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Fire officials are responding to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. 

The BCDF said a tractor trailer overturned and fell from the bridge.  

I-795 North is shut down, as hazmat crews are responding to the scene.

Officials have said that one patient was transported to shock trauma as a result of the crash.  

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 2:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

