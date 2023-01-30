I-795 North shut down at I-695 ramp after trailer falls off bridge

BALTIMORE — Fire officials are responding to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The BCDF said a tractor trailer overturned and fell from the bridge.

I-795 North is shut down, as hazmat crews are responding to the scene.

Officials have said that one patient was transported to shock trauma as a result of the crash.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.

(1/2) ALERT: BCPS is preparing for possible traffic delays this afternoon due to a serious accident that is impacting I-695 and I-795 near Pikesville. @BaltCoFire has advised motorists to avoid the impacted areas. Bus transportation may be impacted as well. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) January 30, 2023