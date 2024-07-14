I-695 project work to close multiple lanes overnight for weeks in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Multiple lanes on the Beltway in Baltimore County will be closed overnight on Thursdays through Sundays for the next several weeks due to road work on the next phase of the I-695 project.

The lane closures will start on Sunday, July 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the I-659 inner loop at I-70 toward I-83.

Crews will be striping the highway and adjusting concrete barriers to accommodate a traffic switch to the right.

Two weeks later, crews will do the same work on the outer loop from Towson to Woodlawn.

Here are details about the I-695 project.