BALTIMORE -- Interstate 695 Outer Loop from Exit 18 to Interstate 795 is shut down due to a crash, Baltimore County Police said Monday morning.

Police said members of the Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General's office will be investigating the crash.

Interstate 695 Outer Loop from Exit 18 to Interstate 795 is shut down due to a motor vehicle crash. Members of the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General will be investigating this fatal crash due to the circumstances surrounding this incident. pic.twitter.com/LreXqjwwhd — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 8, 2024

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.