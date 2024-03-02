Hundreds of people line up to audition for the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders

BALTIMORE - Over 200 aspiring ravens cheerleaders lined up bright and early Saturday morning – hopeful - giving it their all to become a selected few to grace the sidelines next football season.

They've come from all over the country, to the Merritt Club here in downtown Baltimore in hopes of making their dreams come true.

For many this is just the icing on the cake.

"They are so much more than just cheerleaders and dancers they are professional nurses, engineers, and they are the total package" a cheerleading squad representative said.

Cheerleading is more than just a sport, it's a sisterhood, a commitment to the community.

"We do all kinds of things from attending birthday parties to surprising teachers, a full day of community service every year, and it's just the best time to get out in the community"

Auditions for the ravens 2024 cheerleading squad will go through Sunday.