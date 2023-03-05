Hundreds of people compete for the opportunity to dance with the Ravens Cheerleaders

Hundreds of people compete for the opportunity to dance with the Ravens Cheerleaders

Hundreds of people compete for the opportunity to dance with the Ravens Cheerleaders

BALTIMORE -- Around 300 people are vying for a spot on the Baltimore Ravens' cheerleading team.

But with only about 55 spots available, the tryout is intense.

The rustling of purple and gold pom poms means it's time to find the next squad of Ravens Cheerleaders.

Hundreds of men and women gathered at the Merritt Athletic Club in downtown Baltimore to try out for the team.

Sommer remembers during her rookie year, back in 2018, when she took a risk and traveled from Las Vegas to Charm City. Ultimately, her spontaneous decision rewarded her with a Ravens cheerleading uniform.

"Travelling across the country by yourself . . . to move here just to be on a cheerleading team sounds a little bit crazy but everyone is just so supportive," she said.

But even past cheerleaders are not safe from elimination.

"Last year was really nerve-racking I knew there would be so many amazing people." Gabriella, who just completed her rookie year on the team, said. "It's obviously scary. This year, it's just as bad, maybe even worse because you know what you have to lose."

Allison is a top girl with the stunt team and is crossing her fingers to return for a second year. But she has some advice for all the potential newcomers.

"It can be very overwhelming because there are so many people in one area that are just so talented," she said. "And you just have to think, focus on yourself, and be proud of where you are."

Ravens cheerleader coaches guided dancers as they taught them a brief routine on the sectioned-off basketball court.

The other half of the crowd braced themselves to try out stunts and tumbling. Skills that Tereese enjoys building upon as she aims to return for a third season.

"The team really is intense we're cheering in front of 70,000 plus fans any given Sunday," Tereese said. "It definitely really is an intense time but the great thing about it is everybody who is on the team is so positive."

"It's cliche but we're really a family and just being out there on the game days are unreal," Jack, who is a stunt base, said.

After the first round of tryouts, a select few will be offered a callback Sunday. Then, the candidates will go through a round of interviews before the final tryout.

"I tried for many many years and to actually get it and it was like life-changing, honestly," Latrice, fourth-year cheerleader, said. "I met some of my closest friends on this team. I've had some of the best experiences here and I get to hang out with the best fans in the NFL."